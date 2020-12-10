The cheapest Intel Core i5 desktop computer ever costs only $260

What is it? The Beelink U57 desktop PC is a computer that is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and is about the size of a stack of five audio CD cases.

What makes it special and why should I buy it? It is the cheapest Intel Core i5 desktop PC currently on the market, by a very wide margin. Yes, it is an old processor but there's more to it than just raw compute power. You won't find a lower price if you're after a Core i5. If you're lucky enough to prove us wrong, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? That deal is available from Banggood for $259.99 (about £194/AU$350) until December 31, 2020, when you use code BGDec10 at checkout, a code that applies to the HK Warehouse. That's an extra $16 off the current sale price of $275.99. Overall, you get almost 40% off its suggested retail price.

Lowest price Xiaomi portable Bluetooth printer: $419.39 $259.99 at Banggood

Save $159 by using the exclusive code BGDec10 at checkout for the HK warehouse. Despite its diminutive size, the U57 will be a very good workstation PC that offers a balanced experience at a cut-throat price. This offer ends on December 31, 2020.View Deal

We've built a list of the best business printers out there

Here's our choice of the best all-in-one printers available

Check out our list of the best laser printers on the market

What else should we know? Let's clear the elephant in the room. It is powered by a 5-year old Core i5 processor. The Core i5-5257U is not intrinsically a bad processor but it can't be compared to a recent Core i3, let alone a Core i5. Otherwise thought it is a pretty decent PC with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, five USB ports, two 4K-compatible HDMI connectors, a Gigabit Ethernet port and even Wi-Fi 5.

Any cons? At this price, nothing worth mentioning

Have you reviewed it? Not yet but we're working on that.

Check out these PC deals where you are

Bear in mind