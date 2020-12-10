The cheapest Intel Core i5 desktop computer ever costs only $260

What is it? The Beelink U57 desktop PC is a computer that is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and is about the size of a stack of five audio CD cases.
What makes it special and why should I buy it? It is the cheapest Intel Core i5 desktop PC currently on the market, by a very wide margin. Yes, it is an old processor but there's more to it than just raw compute power. You won't find a lower price if you're after a Core i5. If you're lucky enough to prove us wrong, let us know via Twitter.
How much does it cost? That deal is available from Banggood for $259.99 (about £194/AU$350) until December 31, 2020, when you use code BGDec10 at checkout, a code that applies to the HK Warehouse. That's an extra $16 off the current sale price of $275.99. Overall, you get almost 40% off its suggested retail price.
What else should we know? Let's clear the elephant in the room. It is powered by a 5-year old Core i5 processor. The Core i5-5257U is not intrinsically a bad processor but it can't be compared to a recent Core i3, let alone a Core i5. Otherwise thought it is a pretty decent PC with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, five USB ports, two 4K-compatible HDMI connectors, a Gigabit Ethernet port and even Wi-Fi 5.
Any cons? At this price, nothing worth mentioning
Have you reviewed it? Not yet but we're working on that.
Bear in mind
- If this product ships from mainland China, it will take a month to reach either the UK or US (and potentially more). You may be levied an additional tax, either directly or through the courier.
- If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.