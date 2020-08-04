The cheapest 8GB RAM laptop even comes with Windows 10 Pro

KUU Kbook Pro laptop - $225 from Gearbest

The KUU Kbook hits the all important 8GB RAM threshold - and does so at an impressively affordable price. Its processor is by no means the most powerful around, but the inclusion of a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro make this an excellent bargain indeed.View Deal

Our quest to find the most affordable laptop with 8GB of RAM has brought us once again to the Chinese retailer Gearbest, which is selling the KUU KbookPro for a mere $225. Just note that exact prices will vary region by region, depending on the day’s exchange rate, and international customers may be levied additional charges by customs.

8GB is the magic number because it's the minimum amount of system memory Windows 10 will run on comfortably. Remember, 1GB of memory tends to be allocated to graphics, so very often you’re left with significantly less than 80% of available RAM. Thankfully, this notebook from Kuu hits the all-important threshold.

The notebook's only major weakness is its processor - a relatively slow Intel Celeron N3450, which is still about twice faster than the Intel Atom x5-Z8350 CPU. It is still a quad-core CPU with four threads and 2MB cache.

The rest of the configuration is more than adequate; beyond 8GB RAM, there’s a 256GB M2.SATA SSD, full HD 14.1-inch display, 802.11n Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Pro. The inclusion of that OS is surprising to say the least.

Design-wise, it looks a lot like the older Apple MacBook Pro laptops, but with a greater number of ports - three USB, one HDMI, one card slot, one Ethernet port and one audio connector.

We’re doubtful about claims its battery can last eight hours (the battery capacity is only 30WHr), but find it plausible the machine can accommodate both a SATA drive and an M2 drive.

Bear in mind... If this product comes from mainland China, it will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may be levied a tax either directly or through the courier. Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.