The best TechRadar reads you may have missed

That end of year feeling is starting to kick in, as the spooky season creeps up with the darkening dawn of October. Whether you're enjoying Halloween movie marathons this month, or online shopping marathons (with all the monsters that come with those) this Amazon Prime Day 2020, TechRadar's got you covered.

It's a gaming-heavy focus this week, as you'd expect as we approach the launches of Xbox Series X and PS5. But there's time for some old favorites to get a look in too, from Hollow Knight to World of Warcraft.

Enjoy this week's digest – or, if you'd rather have little rest of those peepers of yours, scroll down to the end of this article to find the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast for straight-to-your-ears chat about the latest and greatest in tech.

There's no denying the appeal of an 8K TV, what with its improved sharpness with native content, and often obscenely good levels of upscaling. But 8K comes at a high price, and often in gigantic sizes – if only to appreciate the benefits of all those extra pixels.

You may then think that getting a high-end 4K TV might be the better answer for an at-home cinephile these days. But that may not be the case, as our own Henry St. Leger explains – sooner rather than later, you're going to be forced to make the jump to 8K TV, whether you like it or not...

We've got one! We've actually got one! After what's felt like years of rumors and speculation, we can now finally give you our initial hands-on thoughts of what life with a new next-gen Xbox feels like.

We'll be rolling out in-depth pieces on many of the Xbox Series X's new features as we approach launch of Microsoft's new console. First up? The seriously impressive Quick Resume feature, which is worth every drop of hype it's been given so far.

...and while we're on the subject of the Xbox Series X, don't miss our 10 Xbox Series X features you might not know about guide.

Trick or treating this year may have been reduced to sick-and-retreating thanks to Covid-19, but that doesn't mean you can't have a devilishly good time this Halloween from the comfort of your haunted home.

There's no master of scares bigger than Stephen King, so to get you in the mood we've pulled together our favorite big-screen adaptations of his most terrifying books – as well as the one's we'd like to see get the silver screen treatment in the future.

From the Ori series to Dead Cells, it's been a great generation for Metroidvania games. But one stands head, shoulders and needles above all others – Hollow Knight.

With the difficulty of a Dark Souls game, the explorative joys of a Metroid title, and enough mystery to keep you pouring over its bug-filled world for months, it's an easy-to-make addition to our on-going Games of the Generation series.

World of Warcraft has always had one of the most inclusive of video gaming communities, with its deep-seated RPG roots encouraging the player base to be and express themselves however they want to.

But with the upcoming Shadowlands expansion, World of Warcraft and its diverse representation will go even further, with additional customization features and storylines that touch upon the LGBTQ+ experience. We had a chat with the dev team at Blizzard to find out how the expansion is shaping up.

If you're in the market for a new laptop, you're in luck - if you're willing to hold out until this year's Amazon Prime Day.

Set for October 13 this year, Amazon Prime Day is the new Black Friday with incredible deals on everything from clothes to books to furniture to electronics – and even computers.

While you might spend more than $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,500 on a new laptop in normal times – or even more – Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your machine without breaking the bank.

Tech news, coming straight in your ears! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag, with guests this week John McCann and myself, Gerald Lynch from the TechRadar team.

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from drone security cameras to new games streaming services from Amazon. And flying toilets. Seriously.

