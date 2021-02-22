The best TechRadar reads you may have missed

Did you celebrate Mardi Gras last week? Depending on your geography, that’s Pancake Day, or maybe even Fat Tuesday. Here at TechRadar, we enjoyed the odd Nutella-covered crêpe in between Zoom calls, but it was a little difficult to relax given the host of tech-related news and events filling our inboxes.

Nintendo Direct, BlizzCon and several high-profile earnings reports were the talk of the town in the week that was, bringing to light new games, services and progress updates on some of the tech world’s most exciting projects.

Here, we’ve picked out the best TechRadar content of the week, from our round-up of the best video doorbells to why your bedroom ceiling is the perfect place for a projector screen. We’ve even gone ahead and resurrected a 15-year-old iPod Classic and pitted it against a shiny new iPhone 12 Pro – you know, just for nostalgia.

There’s also a host of review and opinion content for you to sink your teeth into, but if you’re after something a little easier on the eyes (but maybe not the ears), we’ve parked the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast at the end of this article for your convenient listening pleasure.

One TechRadar writer has had enough of FIFA 21’s career mode. For a game so historically-focused on its ability to simulate real soccer, the latest iteration of EA’s flagship franchise seemingly ditches the fun of being on the pitch and instead places more emphasis on what happens off it.

Busy menus, lazy mechanics and a general lack of progression make FIFA 21’s career mode anything but an enjoyable management experience. It’s more of the same, in the worst way.

CP+ 2021 is around the corner, and for the uninitiated, it’s essentially the world's biggest trade show for cameras and photography (think E3, but with lenses).

Naturally, this year’s event is set to take place online-only, but that doesn’t mean we don’t expect to see a host of new tech from the likes of Canon, Sony and Nikon. Here, we round up what we hope to see from the industry heavyweights.

It definitely doesn't feel like it, but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 launched five months ago on September 17, 2020, so it's about the right time to start speculating on what Nvidia is going to do to refresh the lineup halfway through its lifespan.

Our computing editor reckons an RTX 3080 Super and an RTX 3070 Super would be a good bet to hit the streets later this year, with the recent action to prevent cryptocurrency miners from bulk buying GPUs a good opportunity to get the graphics cards in the hands of regular gamers.

In an effort to avoid spoilers, we’ll simply say that TV commercials play a key role in the mystery of Disney Plus’ flagship Marvel series, WandaVision.

In the latest episode, one particular commercial gives some clues as to how the studio plans to take its MCU interdimensional. Here, we explain how – though proceed with caution if you haven’t caught up yet.

For all its simplicity, the humble doorbell is an important part of everyday life.

Nowadays, of course, doorbells aren’t just doorbells, but real-time video feeds that can monitor intruders, deliveries or even the milkman. Here, we round up the best video doorbells of the bunch, from Ring, Google, Arlo and more.

There’s a bittersweet notion that makes the rounds on the internet every so often, which muses that at some point your parents picked you up and put you down for the last time.

Well, that applies to tech, too: at some point, one TechRadar writer turned off his iPod Classic for the last time and shoved it in a drawer. But what would happen if one were to rediscover the magic of Apple’s 15-year-old MP3 player, or even pit it against the shiny new iPhone 12 Pro? Well, that’s exactly what we did.

While it’s true that the art of traditional photography draws closer to its last breath every waking day, the arrival of AI photo editing still hasn’t yet marked the nail in the coffin.

For some photographers, the arrival of Photoshop 2021 and Luminar AI might feel a bit like the moment Skynet became self-aware in The Terminator, but one TechRadar writer is on hand to dispel the notion that the end has arrived for conventional snapping and editing.

Forget the big white wall in your kitchen – your bedroom ceiling is the new go-to place to beam your projector.

When it comes to comfortably enjoying content on a big screen, one TechRadar writer argues the merits of lying in bed and looking up, instead of down. From the comfortable repose to the massive image, we break down the logic of switching your lounge for your bedroom when it comes to your next Netflix session.

The Snyder Cut, Ryzen 5000 failures and PS5 scalpers: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 52

The week's biggest tech news, in podcast form! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag, with guests Samuel Roberts, Senior Entertainment Editor at TechRadar, and Tom Bedford, Phones Writer at TechRadar, who join in (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from our review of the Xiaomi Mi 11 to our reaction to the news that Fortnite is hosting a film festival .

