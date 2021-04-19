Shadow and Bone, fancy new drones and everything else you may have missed

With all the recent noise about Apple’s upcoming Spring Loaded event, you’d think nothing else happened in the world of tech during the past week. Luckily for you, though, here at TechRadar it’s our job to keep our finger on the pulse of all the latest news from Silicon Valley and beyond.

It’s no surprise, then, that there’s plenty more to talk about than just rumors of iPads and AirPods. Below you’ll find the best of our web content from the past week, from a detailed rundown of the future of wireless charging to a passionate argument against building your own gaming PC. We’ve even gone ahead and hosted the battle royale of smart assistants – because who doesn’t want to see Alexa take on Google?

There’s also a host of review and opinion content for you to sink your teeth into, but if you’re after something a little easier on the eyes (but maybe not the ears), we’ve parked the latest episode of the TechRadar Noise Cancelling Podcast at the end of this article for your convenient listening pleasure.

(Image credit: Future)

Wireless charging is more widespread than you might think. People are stealthily including wireless charging pads into furniture like tables and lamps, both at home and in coffee shops. Cars have them built in, too, and you can even use some phones to wirelessly charge other phones or devices like earbuds, simply by placing them on the back of the handset.

So where do we go from here? Have we reached the pinnacle of convenient wireless charging? Well, not quite. Read on to find out why.

Read more…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shadow and Bone, Netflix's TV show adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's bestselling fantasy novels, walks a fine line between honoring its source material and repainting certain outdated elements.

Ahead of the series' April 23 release, TechRadar sat down with Bardugo and showrunner Eric Heisserer to discuss character diversity, fantasy TV show comparisons and how the Marvel Cinematic Universe influenced the show's action sequences.

Read more…

(Image credit: Google)

Should you choose Alexa or Google Assistant to power your smart home? It’s one of those age-old questions which could likely determine the quality of your life for years to come.

Jokes aside, though, there are some major differences between the two smart assistants, and it’s important to know which is best for you when deciding to part with your hard-earned cash. Luckily, we took the guesswork out of that decision for you, with our latest look at how the two helpers compare.

Read more…

(Image credit: LG)

The LG C1 OLED is the follow up to TechRadar’s best TV of 2020, the LG CX OLED. You can understand, then, why our expectations for the C1 OLED were immense – but does it manage to deliver on them?

In our review, we break down questions of price, design, picture quality and audio performance.

Read more…

(Image credit: Future)

“If you're present on any online computing or gaming forums then I'll bet you've seen messages from newcomers to the hobby asking for advice on their first PC build.”

Those are the words of TechRadar’s Computing writer, who offers a stark warning to those thinking about building their own PCs (spoilers: don’t). Read on to find out why.

Read more…

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The original Apple HomePod was among the best wireless speakers on the market, before it was unceremoniously discontinued in March 2021 and the company elected to focus on the smaller and cheaper Apple HomePod mini.

But is there a new Apple HomePod on the horizon? Rumors suggest there might be, and we break down everything we want to see from a possible successor.

Read more…

(Image credit: Brazhyk / Shutterstock)

Our Senior Computing editor thinks Microsoft should just admit defeat and give Windows 10 product keys away for free. Is he right?

Well, there’s a myriad of reasons why he might be, but principally is the fact that Windows 10 seems to run perfectly fine without them. Read on to find why.

Read more…

(Image credit: Canon)

Every so often in tech there's a changing of the guard, a symbolic passing of the baton, from one technology to the next – and the Canon EOS R3 is that moment for its DSLRs.

At least, that’s the opinion of our Cameras editor. But is the move towards the fully digital experience of mirrorless cameras for the best?

Read more…

(Image credit: Asics)

Who says we never cover fashion at TechRadar? Well, Asics has released a new collection of running shoes and sportswear made from tons of recycled waste clothing – to the tune of 25,000 t-shirts, to be exact.

But what has this got to do with the future of the fitness industry? Read on to find out.

Read more…

(Image credit: DJI)

It’s been a big old week for the drone world, not least given the release of the much-anticipated DJI Air 2S .

In fact, for one TechRadar writer, that announcement marked the end of a very happy relationship with the DJI Mavic Pro 2 . So just how good is DJI’s latest flying machine?

Read more…

Apple leaks and the Sony Xperia 1 III: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 60

The week's biggest tech news, in podcast form! We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag, with guests James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, and Mark Anthony Ramirez, Tech Journalist at Laptop Magazine, who join in (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Catch up on all the latest tech gossip, from our thoughts on everything from the upcoming Apple event to the new Sony Xperia 1 III.

Read more…