The best gaming phone's follow-up is coming next month

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel currently tops our list of the best gaming phones, and we've just heard its successor is due to launch on April 8.

This comes from Chinese social media platform Weibo, where Lenovo Legion posted a teaser for the upcoming phone. This teaser confirms the launch date, and also hints towards features of the phone.

According to the (machine translated) caption, "the hero comes out to solve problems that others can't solve". The 'hero' here seems to refer to the upcoming phone.

That statement, when read alongside a picture of snowy mountain, seems to suggest the phone will have an advanced internal cooling system.

Internal cooling systems keep phones cool when you're using them to game for long periods of time, and perhaps the Legion Phone Duel 2 will have one that lets you game indefinitely.

A gaming month

March was a busy month for gaming phones as the Asus ROG Phone 5, Xiaomi Black Shark 5 and Nubia Red Magic 6 all launched in the space of a few weeks.

With the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 ticked off too, we'll have seen all the gaming phones we're expecting to see in 2021. That is, save for spin-offs of those main phones, as some companies sometimes make.

So if you're interested in buying a gaming-focused smartphone, once the Legion Phone launches, you'll have the full selection to pick from.