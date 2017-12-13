The best free Mac video editor 2018

Macs and video editing have long been up a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. Professionals were editing in Avid back in the late 1980s, and iMovie debuted in 1999 alongside the FireWire-enabled iMac DV.

Today’s Macs are much more powerful than their ancestors, and that means even free apps are capable of doing some amazing things with video. It’s surprising how much you can do without spending any money: in some cases the only difference between free apps and their extremely expensive siblings is a handful of features only pro editors will need. That’s a smart business strategy; the tinkerers of today could be the pros of tomorrow.

There’s one video editor we’re disappointed not to include: VideoLAN Movie Creator (VLMC). It's based on the VLC video editor – one of our must-have apps – but it’s still in alpha, which means it’s not reliable enough or finished enough for prime time just yet.

Once you've spent a little time with Lightworks, you'll soon grasp the basics. For more advanced editing techniques, check out the excellent video tutorials available free on the official site

Free editors don’t get better than this. Lightworks puts professional video editing tools within the reach of all Mac owners, regardless of budget

Lightworks might look a bit frightening if you’re not used to high-end editors. And that’s about the only negative thing we can say about it, because Lightworks is one of the most powerful free video editors you can download. The same technology that’s been used in proper films like Pulp Fiction and 28 Days Later is completely free for home use.

Lightworks can be as light or as complex as you want: it’s as happy trimming a single clip to size as it is adding real-time effects, correcting colours or adding voiceovers. It’ll happily output in a format and resolution suitable for YouTube and Vimeo, but the highest quality options – 4K, 3D, Blu-Ray – and massive list of supported file formats are only for paying customers.

TechRadar readers can get 40% off a monthly Lightworks Pro license using the voucher code TECHRADAR_LW_PRO_MONTH_2017. How to use your voucher.

iMovie uses an intuitive timeline-based interface that you'll pick up in no time, even if you've never used video editing software before

Apple’s own movie app is easy to master and ideal for simple video editing

Apple's own video editor iMovie used to be free with new Macs and chargeable for everybody else, but these days it’s completely free for anyone who wants it (provided they have OS X 10.11.2 or later).

It’s fairly simple to learn and packs a lot of useful features including audio editing and colour correction, and since last year it’s supported 4K video too. Don’t expect blisteringly fast 4K performance on a low-end Mac though, as it’s very demanding.

iMovie isn't Final Cut Pro and it doesn’t pretend to be: it’s designed for home and small business users who want to make or edit videos and who don’t need complex, expensive apps, and it’s great for beginners.

The basic version of DaVinci resolve is packed with advanced editing tools, and more are available as add-ons if you want to try a more adventurous project

Another professional video editor that's free to install on your Mac

Here’s another app you’ll find in professional toolkits. DaVinci Resolve Studio is a US$299 (£299, AU$499) app designed for post-production and packed with tools for adjusting, editing and correcting both audio and video.

The free version, DaVinci Resolve, is almost identical, with some limits you probably won’t notice. Its 4K tops out at UHD 3,840 x 2,160, whereas the paid product goes up to 4,096 x 2,160. Filters for film grain, lens flare and lens blur aren’t available to free users without watermarking; you don’t get the extensive collaboration and workflow tools of the Studio version, and the really complex audio and video filtering is greyed out. That sounds like a lot of omissions, but it really isn’t. DaVinci Resolve delivers a serious set of pro tools for free.

Free video editor Avidemix puts you in total control over audio and video encoding – ideal for creating new projects and converting existing videos

Perform quick edits and take total control over video and audio encoding

Avidemux is a handy app for simple editing tasks, so if you’re looking for something you can use to make quick edits and cuts this may well be the free video editor for you.

Unlike most video editors for Macs, there’s no timeline with multiple tracks to cut between and you don’t get any flashy wipes or transitions. What you do get is an exceptionally quick way to trim footage and rearrange sections. Avidemux also includes practical filters for removing noise and other irritants.

Its most useful feature is its superb exporter, which gives you total control over the video and audio encoding rather than just asking you to pick a file format. The audio options are particularly good.

OpenShot works together with Blender (see below) to deliver 3D animations and special effects alongside everything you'd expect from a timeline-based video editor

Surprisingly powerful without being a pain to learn

OpenShot Video Editor is an interesting alternative to better known video editing apps, and while it takes a bit of setting up (for example, to use animated titles you’ll need to install the free Blender app too) it’s surprisingly powerful.

OpenShot offers transitions with real-time previews, timeline-based editing, 3D titles and special effects, audio mixing and editing, and a range of visual effects including color correction and chroma key compositing.

As is often the case with open source software, the interface isn't as slick as commercial alternatives, but don’t let that put you off. OpenShot is an excellent free video editor for macOS, and it’s really easy to get to grips with.

If you're looking for something more advanced than iMovie, but less intimidating than Lightworks, give ShotCut a try. Its interface is easy to grasp, and its set of customizable filters are superb

Brilliant for beginners, but also powerful enough for more advanced users

Some video apps put every single feature on screen at once, which is enough to make even experienced users feel a bit lost. Not Shotcut – its interface stays out of the way, bringing up what you need when you need it without filling the screen with things you don’t want.

Shotcut covers all the essentials, but our favourite feature is its filtering. There are stacks of audio and video filters that you can layer to create interesting effects. There’s no preview before you apply your filter, but it’s non-destructive editing so you can easily roll back if it doesn’t do what you hoped.

There are lots of export options, and while there aren’t presets for specific devices (something that’s handy if you’re making movies for mobile) it’s easy to fine tune settings and codecs.

Open source app Blender is primarily a 3D graphics, animation and design toolkit, but it also includes a full non-linear video editor

Much more than just rendering – Blender is also a capable free video editor

We know what you’re thinking: Blender? Isn’t that a 3D rendering app?

Yes, it is, but it’s also a really good free video editor too. It cuts, splices and masks, mixes audio and has up to 32 slots for adding items, masks and effects.

There’s a good selection of file formats, with AVI, MPEG and QuickTime as well as the various 3D file formats. The interface can be as simple or as complex as you like, and because the app is in constant development it’s constantly getting better and better.

Blender might be overkill for basic home movies, but if you’re keen to learn new things it’s a fantastic tool for doing so.