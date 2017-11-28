The best Currys Cyber Monday deals 2017

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday bonanza is now over now though – the last day of hardcore shopping until Christmas has passed. But if there's anything you still haven't bought, or you still haven't had a browse of the deals, the Black Tag sale (Currys' way of extending Black Friday) is still going.

There are still some good deals to be had, particularly on laptops and TVs, audio and smart speakers. See below for our picks of the best Currys deals, and act fast if there's anything you like the look of to see if the deals are still available.

Currys Cyber Monday deals 2017

See all Currys Cyber Monday deals: Currys is running offers across nearly all categories, from 4K TVs and laptops to fridge freezers, vacuum cleaners, drones and printers! Go straight there if you want to browse all the deals and decide for yourself which ones are best. See all of the available offers at Currys.co.uk.

Best Currys Cyber Monday deals

Currys Cyber Monday laptop deals

Acer Chromebook - now £179.99: If you're after a cheap Chromebook but with a bit of bling, then how about this 14-inch Acer model. It's not particularly powerful, but for basic tasks like browsing and document editing you'll be sported. If gold isn't your thing, then there's a silver option for the same price. Check out both of these cheap laptops for £179.99 @ Currys .

Lenovo IdeaPad 320s - now £399.99: IdeaPads are reliable office task-friendly laptops and we're impressed with the price here for a 14-inch laptop with a 128GB SSD (solid state drive) for faster load times. Worth a look at £399.99 from Currys.

HP laptop - now £349 (was £549): Currys is advertising a 'Cyber Monday Price Now' sticker on this laptop - it was £549 but it's down to £349. It's got an Intel Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB RAM and 1TB storage alongside its full HD screen. Not the fastest laptop in the world but this is a good price for a solid system.

Currys Cyber Monday printer deals

Currys Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung UE49MU6120 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV – now £449 (was £749) This Samsung packs all the latest picture tech including HDR, and hits a size sweet spot. It's also got all the smart features you could want for on-demand and catch-up services.

LG 43UJ630V - now £349 (was £549): This 43-inch TV has it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video. A bargain at just £349.

LG 49-inch 4K TV - now £499 (was £749): from the same range as the TV above, you can also get this 49-inch 4K TV with HDR and webOS smart features with a big saving. This version comes with a saving of £250, bringing the price down to £499.

Currys Cyber Monday Blu-ray player deals

Currys Cyber Monday tablets and ereader deals

Save a minimum of £50 off the marked price on a new iPad when you trade in your old tablet You won't find many great iPad deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this is one way to save some money on a new Apple slate.

Currys Cyber Monday audio deals

Beats UrBeats Headphones – £49.95 (was £79.95)

These in-ear headphones are compatible with all smartphones, and feature a microphone along with a remote and volume control built into the cable.

Available in silver and gold, right now for £30 off.

JBL XTREME portable Bluetooth speaker - now £149.99 (was £249.99)

Get this excellent Bluetooth speaker with 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. The saving is £100 and the deal is live now at Currys.

Currys Cyber Monday smart home deals

Google Home - now £77.50 (was £129)

Again, another huge discount on a Google home product. This time it's the full-size version with the best price we've ever seen for Google's top smart speaker. And no it doesn't double as an air freshener. A great deal at £77.50.

Amazon Echo Dot - now £34.99 (was £49.99)

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently the most popular smart speaker in the UK and Amazon and Google are tearing their margins apart to get into your home. Who will you choose? This is incredibly cheap at £34.99.

New Amazon Echo - now £69.99 (was £89.99)

The 2017 edition of the full-sized Amazon Echo an awesome smart speaker, and the £69.99 price tag is extremely good value considering it was only released a few weeks ago. The main benefit over the Echo Dot is the enhanced sound. Tempted at £69.99?

Currys Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

Dyson V7 Motorhead Pro, now £249 (was £399.99)

This cordless vacuum cleaner is down to £249 while stocks last. It's not what you'd call cheap, but you won't find it cheaper anywhere else in the UK right now, so if you want a lightweight cordless cleaner, get it today for £249.

Currys Cyber Monday camera deals

Canon EOS 1300D twin-lens kit - now £379

If you're looking to get into the world of DSLR photography, this twin-lens Canon EOS 1300D kit is a great place to start, and right now there's £150 off. Complete with a standard zoom and telephoto zoom, it costs less than a lot of compacts at just £379.

Currys Cyber Monday wearable deals

Currys Cyber Monday gadget deals

Parrot Bebop 2 Drone £369.99 (was £449.99)

Easy to pilot with any smartphone or tablet, the Parrot Bebop 2 Drone in sleek red offers an intuitive flying experience with a high-quality camera – and you can stream live footage to your device too. Get it today for £369.99.

