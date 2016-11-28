The best camera deals on Black Friday 2016

Whether you're looking for a new camera, wanting to add to your collection of lenses or are looking for an essential photo accessory, Black Friday is a perfect time to grab yourself a bargain.

With such a raft of deals out there from a range of retailers, we're here to help you find the best deals out there. From now until the end of Black Friday weekend, we'll be listing all the best camera offers out there.

Compact camera deals

Fuji X70: Fuji's brilliant APS-C premium compact camera packs a beautiful 28mm f/2.8 lens and metal finish. Available in black or silver with £100 off at £449 from Camera World

Olympus Tough TG-Tracker: Save £60 on this great little action camera, now only £279 at Clifton Cameras

Sony HX90V: One of our top picks when it comes to a superzoom travel compact camera thanks to the versatile zoom range and built-in electronic viewfinder, you can now save £100, only paying £269 at Wex Photographic

Sony RX10 II: This stunning bridge camera packs in a larger than average 1-inch sensor and a high-quality zoom lens that's backed up with DSLR-like handling. Save £300, now only £999 at Camera World

Sony RX100 IV: One of the best premium pocket compact cameras you can get, you can save £80, now only £749 at John Lewis

DSLR deals

Canon EOS 1300D: If you're looking for a great entry into the world of DSLR photography, then Canon's EOS 1300D is definitely worth a look. This twin lens kit comes with a 18-55mm kit lens and a brilliant 'nifty fifty' 50mm f/1.8 STM prime lens for only £299 from Jessops

Canon EOS 70D: Complete with 18-55mm IS lens, this enthusiast DSLR is now only £699 direct from Canon

Canon EOS 80D: Like the 70D, it comes complete with a 18-55mm IS lens, but offers a number of improvements including more AF points and better connectivity. Pay £1,009 at checkout, but get £80 cashback, with the kit setting you back only £929 at Park Cameras

Canon EOS 6D: Get yourself this full-frame DSLR for the same price as some APS-C DSLRs, saving £200 at Wex Photographic

Canon EOS 5D Mark III: Pick up this brilliant full-frame DSLR with an instant £150 off now only £2,349 from Clifton Cameras

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV: One of the best DSLRs out there right now has £400 off, now £3,199 at Camera World

Nikon D3400: Nikon's latest entry-level DSLR has been overshadowed a bit by the D3300 because it was so much cheaper, but now it's available for over £110 less than launch price and comes bundled with an 18-55mm VR kit lens and accessory kit. Now only £377 from Camera World\

Nikon D7100: Nikon's excellent enthusiast DSLR complete with 18-105mm VR standard zoom lens. Save £200 - now only £749 from Wex Photographic

Nikon D500: Nikon's long awaited D300s follow-up was worth the wait and now only £1649 at Camera World

Pentax K-50: Solid entry-level DSLR with 18-55mm kit lens and the choice of either a 35mm or 50mm prime lens to get you started. Yours for only £349 from Clifton Cameras

Mirrorless deals

Fuji X-T10: One of our favourite mirrorless cameras of recent years and now with £160 cashback for Black Friday - you only end up paying £389 at Jessops

Fuji X-Pro2: Bundled with the excellent 35mm f/1.4, this high-end mirrorless camera can be snapped up with a £100 discount and a further £280 cashback, meaning you only end up paying £1,478 at Clifton Cameras

Leica T: Save £281 on this premium mirrorless camera, now only £999 at Clifton Cameras

Olympus OM-D E-M10 II: A brilliant mirrorless camera with a £229 (£75 cashback) saving is down to £420 at Camera World

Olympus Pen-F: This wonderful retro-inspired mirrorless camera is a little stunner and comes complete with a high-quality 17mm prime lens. Buy the two together and you can save £220 with code BF-PENF-220. £979 at Park Cameras

Panasonic GF7: £30 off this neat entry-level mirrorless camera with a 12-35mm lens - now only £269 at Jessops

Lens deals

Canon L-series lenses: Get 5% off when you buy a tasty Canon L-series lens from Wex Photographic

Nikon 50mm f/1.8: £30 off this must-have standard prime lens for Nikon owners, now only £169 from Jessops

Pentax 16-50mm f/2.8: Save £450 on this high end standard zoom for Pentax DSLRs, now only £599 from Park Cameras

Pentax 50-135mm f/2.8: Save £400 on this pro-spec telephoto zoom lens for Pentax DSLRs, now only £699 from Park Cameras

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro: Save £350 on this Canon-fit prime macro lens, down to £299 at Park Cameras

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro: Save £350 on this Nikon-fit prime macro lens, down to £299 at Park Cameras

Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5: A massive £350 off one of our favourite wide-angle zoom lenses. Canon-fit version now only £299 at Park Cameras

Sigma 10-20mm f/3.5: A massive £350 off one of our favourite wide-angle zoom lenses. Nikon-fit version now only £299 at Park Cameras

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Sport: £400 off this monster telephoto zoom lens. Canon-fit version now only £1,099 at Park Cameras

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Sport: £400 off this monster telephoto zoom lens. Nikon-fit version now only £1,099 at Park Cameras

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary: £510.99 saving to be made on this great telephoto zoom lens. Canon-fit version now down to just £689.99 at Park Cameras

Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary: £510.99 saving to be made on this great telephoto zoom lens. Nikon-fit version now down to just £689.99 at Park Cameras

Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5: £125 off this versatile ultra wide-angle zoom for APS-C DSLRs. Canon-fit version available for £324 from Park Cameras

Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3: Save £221 on this brilliant super telephoto zoom lens. Canon-fit version available for £669 from Park Cameras

Camera accessories deals

Billingham bags: 20% off all Billingham bags at Park Cameras

DJI Phantom 4 drone: 4K camera drone has £190 off, now only £1,099 at Clifton Cameras

Domke F-803 shoulder bag: Lovely rugged camera bag with £50 off, now only £99 from Park Cameras

Manfrotto accessories: 25% off all Manfrotto tripods and bags at Wex Photographic

Manfrotto 055XPRO3 tripod: Complete with a XPRO ballhead and bag, there's a total saving of £198 to be had, paying only £149.25 at Wex Potographic

Manfrotto 190 Go! tripod: Perfect set of legs for new photographers. £60 saving, now only £119 from Clifton Cameras