The best Argos Cyber Monday deals 2017

Black Friday is over, with the official curtain coming down on a rollercoaster of an annual sales event.

With consoles and televisions at the forefront of the offers this time around, we hope you managed to track down a bargain or at least got a start on your Christmas shopping.

But, if you missed out on a deal or simply did not track down the perfect gift, don’t worry - the best thing about sales events is that they come round regularly.

And, if you’re lucky a few of the deals below may stay active for a few hours or even days, so we’ll let them ride for a while. Happy hunting

As you'd expect, Argos is going big with tech deals with tablets, laptops, TVs, headphones and loads more all in the sales. The prices won't last forever though so be decisive when you spot something you want.

Argos is one of the go-to places for competitive prices on the most popular toys and you can always get good deals there this time of year. For Cyber Monday it's running up to 50% off. We see plenty of toys here which are cheaper than elsewhere

Medion P6677 15.6-inch i5 4GB 1TB 940MX Laptop - now £499

This budget laptop has had a £95 price cut, coming in at just £499. There's an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive, 940MX graphics card and a nice 15.6-inch screen.

Acer Swift 13-inch laptop - now £297.99

We love the Acer Swft laptops - they offer decent performance and outstanding value for money. This model is currently £50 more expensive at Amazon so the Argos price is amazing!

Available in: Silver and Gold

Amazon Echo (2nd generation) - now £69.99 (was £89.99)

The Amazon Echo has been given a reboot in 2017, with a new, more compact design, fabric finishes and a lower price tag - and you can now grab an extra £20 off taking it down to £69.99.

Nutribullet Starter Kit - now £49.99 (£69.99)

The Nutribullet pulses your food so hard it breaks open seeds, unleashing more nutrition without losing any fibre - it's perfect for making super smoothies in a flash, and it's now £49.99.

Sharp 800W microwave - now £49.99 (was £74.99)

Save £25 on this digital touchpad microwave from Sharp. It has a 20l cooking capacity so it's easily big enough for most places and bowls. It has 8 programmes and a defrost option plus a child safety lock.

Power Air Fryer XL Express - now £59.99 (was £79.99)

Give yourself a helping hand in the kitchen this Christmas. Get 25% off this fryer that uses hot air technology and less oil and fat to cook healthier versions of your favourite fried foods in next to no time - yours for just £59.99.

Dyson V6 Animal Extra Cordless Handstick - now £199.99 (was £389.99)

The Dyson V6 may no longer be the newest vac in the firm's under stairs cupboard, but it still sucks really, really well. The freedom of cordless can be enjoyed even more with the new £199.99 price tag.

Save 10% on large kitchen appliances with code WHITE10

If you're after a new oven, a fridge freezer or any other large kitchen electrical item, chances are you'll find something you like in this promotion. Argos prices are already very competitive in this area so the extra saving is excellent. Remember to use the code WHITE10 at the checkout

