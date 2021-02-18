The Apple TV app is now available on the newest Chromecast with Google TV

Apple TV has now arrived on the new Chromecast with Google TV, allowing users of the device to watch Apple TV Plus original shows like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind for the first time. The app's arrival was announced back in December 2020, and is now available to download globally.

More Google TV devices will have access to the Apple TV in future, too, including Google TV-powered TVs made by Sony and TCL.

Apple Originals will now appear in your personalized recommendations and search results on the platform. If you've never tried the service out before, it's got a lean but decent set of originals – Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Beastie Boys Story and Boys State are our recommendations if you're just signing up. You can access any Apple TV shows and movies you've purchased on the platform previously, too. Family sharing means up to six people can share a subscription to Apple TV's in-app channels. You can also use Google Assistant to operate the app.

We called Chromecast with Google TV "an incredible value 4K HDR streaming device" when we reviewed it last year.

Happy streaming.

Apple TV reaches more viewers

Apple's efforts to get its shows and movies onto more devices is extremely wise. Late last year, the app finally arrived on games consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, suggesting the company was getting serious about competing with the likes of Netflix in how it reaches customers.

The truth is, Apple has made some pretty solid content for its entertainment service – while it's not as essential as the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as it stands, it's increasingly worthwhile. Any efforts it can make to get the app onto as many devices as possible will surely pay off in the long term.