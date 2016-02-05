The BBC will live stream Six Nations rugby match into space

The BBC has announced that it will live stream this Scotland v England Six Nations rugby match into space.

The game will be beamed up to the International Space Station where British astronaut Tim Peake will be able to watch, 400km above the Earth.

It's a first for the British Broadcasting Company, which will prove that, in space, people can in fact hear your scream. Or at least cheering very loudly.

"We've always tried to push the boundaries of broadcasting at the BBC," said Philip Bernie, Head of TV Sport for the BBC. "We knew Tim was a massive rugby fan and now he can join the rest of the nation watching Scotland v England in the Six Nations."

Peake has also recorded a special message for the occasion, which you can see here.