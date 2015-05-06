Roku shacks up with Sharp for the binge-watchers out there

Looking for an easier way to binge-watch Daredevil? Roku has announced its partnership with Sharp to begin making HDTVs with the popular streaming box and service built in.

Until today's announcement, the only brands that had signed up to partner with Roku TV were TCL, Hisense, and Best Buy's Insignia, making Sharp the most recognizable name in the roster. Announced at the 2014 CES, Roku TV is meant to make using its service even easier by fully integrating Roku's powerful streaming engine into TVs.

No official release date has been confirmed for the Sharp Roku TVs, but the company plans to deliver a 43-inch LED TV for $380 (about £248, AU$473) and a 50-inch LED TV for $500 (about £327, AU$623).

Roku also announced that Insignia's pair of 1080p Roku TVs will be available at Best Buy this month. The 32-inch and 55-inch Roku TVs will cost $230 (about £150, AU$287) and $550 (about £360, AU$686,) respectively.

Sharp is biggest name to join the Roku TV force and has a good chance of being a hit with those looking for a simpler streaming solution. Then again, we wouldn't blame you for holding out for the 4K Roku TVs that have been hinted at, either.

