Next-gen Chromecast to be announced later this month

Google will be unveiling its new Chromecast by the end of the month, according to a report from 9to5Google, which says we can expect to see a host of new features.

The upgraded media-streaming device is set to include improved Wi-Fi, support for content feeds, a new feature called 'Fast Play', which the report speculates will enable faster connections and content access, and Chromecast Audio.

Not to be confused with Google Cast for Audio, it's thought that Chromecast Audio will enable the device to be plugged directly into any speaker system via an auxiliary chord, while also delivering multi-room support.

Exactly what all these new features amount to remains unclear, but with a Google event scheduled for September 29 we won't have to wait long to find out.