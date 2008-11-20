More digital switchover completed in Borders

The digital switchover moved onto a whole new phase on Thursday when the remaining analogue channels in the Scottish Borders region were switched over to digital.

BBC 2 had already been switched off and replaced with digital channels earlier in the month, but now the other major terrestrial channels – BBC One, ITV1 ,Channel 4 and Five have followed suit.

The majority of viewers got the change at 6am with a few areas on relay transmitters expected to get the digital benefits as the day rolls on.

The Borders region is the first major region to be switched over following last year's trial in Whitehaven.

The final analogue television station is due to be switched off in 2012, with regions being shifted from analogue to digital one by one until then.