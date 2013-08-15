Microsoft lining up Blake's 7 reboot, Ballmer unlikely to star

Microsoft is continuing on its intergalactic quest for original content for Xbox. That is, if there's any truth to word that it's bagged rights to reboot late-70s BBC sci-fi series Blake's 7 - nabbing it from SyFy, which was originally set to back it.

Maybe Steve Ballmer has spotted a perfect break into acting. Maybe it's not even happening. No one's offering confirmation just yet, but the plot for the SyFy version went as follows:

"The year is 2136, Blake wakes up on one side of the bed. He reaches for the other side. There's nobody there. As reality sets in, this handsome ex-soldier sits up, and looks at a photo of his wife Rachel. Beautiful. Deceased."

Don't expect a laughter track on this one.

