iPhone 7 launch could debut original TV shows from Apple

If you feel like every week there's a new rumor about Apple putting together either an all-out streaming service similar to Sling TV, or a Netflix competitor fueled by original content, you're not wrong. There is.

Sources close to the situation told TheStreet that Apple is currently in early stages of negotiations for its own original series.

While it sounds like no deals have fallen into place yet, Apple is apparently dead-set on getting something in place by the time the iPhone 7 launches in September.

Apple will have deals in place as part of a "cable-like offering" by September, the report noted. This falls in line with the company's usual timeframe of unveiling its next-gen iPhones.

Of course, without any confirmation from Apple, this is just another rumor in a long string of red herrings that lead all the way back to the beginning of Apple TV.

Still, an Apple-esque version of Netflix that comes packed with original shows would be pretty amazing, adding a whole new layer to the increasingly competitive content wars.

Via 9to5Mac