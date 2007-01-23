One million movie downloads via Sky Anytime

Over a million downloads have now been made using Sky' s movie download service. The company says the milestone was hit on 14 January by a download of Flight Plan.
The service, Sky Anytime , was previously known as Sky by Broadband and offers customers on-demand access to Sky Movies. Anytime also gives Sky subscribers access to downloads from Sky One and action from Sky Sports. Downloaders can watch the time-limited content on their PC.
Sky says the service now has over 250,000 users and 300 movies on its books, including big-hitters like King Kong and The Chronicles of Narnia.
The top 10 most downloaded movies of 2006 on Sky Anytime were:
- The House of Flying Daggers
- Starsky & Hutch
- Layer Cake
- The Girl Next Door
- Man on Fire
- xXx: The Next Level
- Sin City
- National Treasure
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- Our House