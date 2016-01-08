Game of Thrones season 6 premiere date revealed for late April

Game of Thrones is coming... in April.

April 24, to be exact. That's when season 6 kicks off, the official GoT Twitter account announced today.

The date falls in line with the series' other premieres, which have always happened between the end of March and middle of April, Variety notes.

Not many details have leaked about the forthcoming season of the epic fantasy tale, but we do know, thanks to a teaser trailer, that we're likely to learn the true fate of Jon Snow.