Five awesome 3D things to do this week

If you fancy adding a 3D sheen to your life this week then look no further – we at 3DRadar have come up with five frankly awesome things to do with 3D that'll make the November shivers disappear...

1: Tron Legacy 20 minute preview

Now this is a bit like joining a secret club, but rumour has it that IMAX's up and down the country have started showing a 20-minute preview of Tron Legacy.

We were lucky enough to see this very preview a few months back and it was something special.

Just seeing a bearded Jeff Bridges in the ENCOM machine once more was enough to render us fanboys speechless, but the addition of 3D plants this version of Tron firmly in the 21st Century.

And if your local IMAX isn't showing it, then you don't have long to wait for the movie - it's out 17 December.

Reasons to watch

Bridges

Neon

Light Cycle

Daft Punk

2: Fujifilm Real 3D W3 review

3D in the home usually consists of watching a 3D movie from a big Hollywood studio, or looking up the Sky 3D channel for what's on.

This is all set to change as Fujifilm has recently announced the arrival of an update to its 3D consumer camera – the Fujifilm Real 3D W3.

T3 has just this week reviewed the device and given it an impressive four stars. The review states: "We're really impressed with the Fujifilm Real 3D W3, not only is it more compact so more convenient to carry around, but the addition of the HDMI connector means you can easily share those 3D images and video to any 3D TV."

It's not cheap at £370 but the fact you can make your own 3D images on it will impress even the most critical of mates.

Reasons to buy

Shoots 3D and 2D images

It outdoes its predecessor

Easy to use

Also includes video shooting

3: Despicable Me in 3D

Still going strong in cinemas across the country, Despicable Me is a genuinely funny slab of animation, with the added benefit of being in 3D.

Starring Steve Carrell, Julie Andrews and Russell Brand, the film focuses on two villains who try to outdo each other's evilness.

Though some of the jokes veer into tooth-rotting territory, the 3D is impressive and there's enough here for parents to enjoy as well as their little minions.

Reasons to watch

The Minions

Great voice acting.

The end dance sequence

Sky 3D is showing two great sports matches this weekend (27-28 November). The first is England v South Africa. This heavyweight Rugby Union battle has been shot in 3D and will showcase a rugby rivalry that started as far back as 1906.

The second is Tottenham v Liverpool. Fresh after a stunning Champions League win, Tottenham will want to retain its form, while Liverpool will be hoping its form can be regained.

Don't let the thought of Harry Redknapp's jowls in 3D put you off – this is going to be a brilliant game.

England v South Africa: Saturday 27 November, 2pm

Tottenham v Liverpool: Sunday 28 November, 3.30pm

Reasons to watch

Could be England's third win on the trot

Gareth Bale

Liverpool could overtake Tottenham

5: Gran Turismo 5 3D tournament

It might not have hit mythical status like Duke Nukem but GT5 is the game most people thought would never appear. But now the wait is over: Gran Turismo 5 is here and it is in 3D.

To celebrate this fact, get yourself down to a HMV on Saturday 27 November and take part in what looks likely to be the gaming event of the year.

The store plays host to a gaming tournament that's set to last 10 days and has been created to see who in the country is the best player of Gran Turismo 5 in 3D.

The final of the tournament is 15 December, when the champion will be crowned at HMV's flagship store in Oxford Street.

Reasons to take part