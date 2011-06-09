Elbow gig shot in 3D by Panasonic gets Sky premiere

UK band Elbow will be shown off in 3D on Sky this weekend, after the band invited 3D cameras into film some dress rehearsals of their recent tour.

The 75 minute programme features interviews with the band discussing the making of their latest album Build A Rocket Boys! And will have performances of 'Lippy Kids', 'Neat Little Rows', and other tracks from the album.

The footage was shot on Panasonic's Professional Broadcast equipment, including the AG-3DA1 Integrated 3D Camera, BT-3DLH2250 3D Broadcast Monitor and 3D Viera TVs.

To see the documentary, you will have to tune into Sky 3D on 12 June. If you would prefer to watch the doc in 2D, then Sky Atlantic will also be showcasing the band.

And for those that miss the event, 2D and versions of the documentary will be re-shown on 10 and 20 June on Sky 3D and Sky Arts.

It's been quite a week for 3D. On Tuesday it was announced that Wimbledon will be shown in 3D for the first time on the BBC in July.