Apple refunds Breaking Bad final season pass holders on iTunes

It's not always that big companies stop to listen to customers, but Breaking Bad season pass holders on iTunes are getting a lucky break with Apple letting customers know that they'll be getting a refund for "The Final Season".

Why? Because AMC, the makers of Breaking Bad, had decided to split the show's last season into two 8-episode halves, "Season 5" and "The Final Season", with the final 8 being aired this year.

Services like iTunes and Amazon then went on to charge the full season pass prices for each half, angering fans. A customer had even filed a law-suit against Apple.

Apple is now offering a full US$22.99 refund in the form of iTunes store credit to customers who purchased "The Final Season" pass.

"We apologize for any confusion the naming of "Season 5″ and "The Final Season" of Breaking Bad might have caused you," Apple wrote to customers.

"While the names of the seasons and episodes associated with them were not chosen by iTunes, we'd like to offer you "The Final Season" on us by providing you with the iTunes code below in the amount of $22.99."

Via: 9to5 Mac

