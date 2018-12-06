The best Chromecast apps for Google's streaming puck

Finding the best apps on Google's Chromecast can be tricky to say the least. Despite it being the cheapest way to get your TV connected to the biggest streaming services (and now one of the best-looking since the introduction of the Chromecast Ultra), Google's little streaming dongle isn't known for having the most user-friendly content store.

Once upon a time that was because the tiny streaming puck didn't have a ton of apps that supported it and the ones that did were sort of tucked away inside the App Store. But, thankfully, over time more and more services have added the ability to cast. Too bad more choice makes finding the good apps even harder.

But that's where we come in.

Whether you're looking to stream some great new shows and movies, play a game or two with a friend on the TV or start a house party with some tunes, we've found some of the best apps to do just that.

Watch the video below to learn how to stream to a TV using a Chromecast from an iOS or Android device.