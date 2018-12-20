TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Abelssoft ScreenVideo 2018 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
Behind the 20th door on our free downloads advent calendar, you'll find Abelssoft ScreenVideo 2018, a premium screen recorder that will capture all the action from your Windows desktop in resolutions up to 4K.
With Abelssoft ScreenVideo 2018, you can capture your entire screen or just a part, and even record picture-in-picture video from your webcam (ideal for making let's play videos, tutorials and presentations).
The software includes a full set of annotation tools to help you explain what's happening on your screen, plus a cropping tool and special slow-motion effect.
Once you've finished adjusting your recording, you can export the video in any of the most popular file formats. Download it free today and see what it can do.
