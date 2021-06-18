Sweden vs Slovakia live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere now

Slovakia could earn an unexpected place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 today as they take on Sweden at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia. Read on for your guide to watching a Sweden vs Slovakia live stream and find out how to watch Euro 2020 online from anywhere.

The Slovakians have never beaten the Swedes before but having secured an impressive 2-1 win against Poland in their opening Euro 2020 match, they have plenty of momentum and will be determined to secure a place in the knockout stage with a win here.

Sweden vs Slovakia Euro 2020 live stream Date: Friday, June 18 Kick-off time: 3pm CET / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (see below for more) Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Sweden managed to scrape a valuable goalless draw against Spain to get their campaign off to a decent start in a match. The Swedes were happy to bunker in against Spain, letting their opponents amass an incredible 85% possession.

It's unlikely they'll adopt the same defensive tactics here, and Monday night's match showed that when Janne Andersson's side do venture forward, they look dangerous with Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak impressing up front.

Read on for how to watch a Sweden vs Slovakia live stream for FREE today.

Free Euro 2020 live streams

There's great news for anyone looking to binge watch this summer's tournament, with a number of European broadcasters showing every match for free. We suggest you double check your local listings to confirm the details of who is showing this game, but among Europe's free-to-air broadcasters are:

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

France - TF1

Germany - ARD and ZDF

Spain - Mediaset

Italy - RAI

How to live stream Sweden vs Slovakia from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Euro 2020 match live in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN's through their paces, and our current top-ranked service in our tests was ExpressVPN. You can also use it on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back.

Once you've got ExpressVPN installed, watching your domestic Euro 2020 coverage is a piece of cake. Simply select a server back in your home country and then fire up the stream like you normally would when back at home.

How to watch a FREE Sweden vs Slovakia live stream online in the UK

In the UK, Sweden vs Slovakia is being shown on BBC One, with kick-off set for 2pm BST. The build-up starts at 1.45pm BST. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream Sweden vs Slovakia free by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, BBC iPlayer doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV licence). If you're not in the UK right now, you can use a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action on just as you would at home.

How to watch Sweden vs Slovakia in the US for free and without cable

ABC and ESPN are sharing broadcast rights for Euro 2020 in the US, with ESPN showing this Group E match. Kick-off Stateside is at 9am ET / 6am PT. If you get ESPN as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Sweden vs Slovakia directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Sweden vs Slovakia without cable For all the cord-cutters out there, you've a number of options for watching every single Euro 2020 game without laying out for an expensive cable package. Over-the-top streaming service Sling TV is one of the most cost-effective options. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another solid choice is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream Sweden vs Slovakia in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for Euro 2020 matches, including this game which is set to get under way at 11pm AEST on Friday night. And if you're prepared to get up early enough then the great news is that Optus is showing this first game absolutely FREE! For the rest of the tournament. An Optus Sport subscription will set you back $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Sweden vs Slovakia: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

Sweden vs Slovakia will be shown live in Canada, along with the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Sweden vs Slovakia live stream, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT. If you don't have cable, it may make more sense to opt for their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.



How to watch Sweden vs Slovakia at Euro 2020 online in New Zealand