Black Friday TV guide: are supermarket TVs ever worth it?

Cheap TVs abound these days, with all kinds of TV brands putting out budget, entry-level models for those who care less about high-end picture quality than just ensuring their TV purchase makes as little as a dent in their finances as possible.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday on their way, and Black Friday TV deals already trickling in, you may well be sussing out which television is going to be right for you.

There are some brands, though, that really go hard on affordability. While this is often at the expense of more capable processing and picture quality, it certainly means getting a screen in your home is that little bit cheaper. We're talking, of course, about supermarket TVs.

Supermarket TVs are those you can buy in-store at a mass-market retailer, such as Walmart (in the US), or Asda (in the UK). They're cheap enough to chuck in your shopping trolley alongside the groceries, probably small enough to carry to your car, and can be very tempting as an impulse buy.

The past couple of decades have seen traditional supermarkets vastly expand the kind of products they offer, moving from groceries to clothing ranges, kitchenware, 4K Blu-rays and video games, and even electronic devices such as televisions.

You won’t find every new TV in your local supermarket, though, as it's only specific brands that tend to offer their wares in this environment. People tend to have a specific budget in mind when they walk in with their shopping list, and there’s a limit to how much they’ll spend there – while the truly high-end televisions out there, whether QLED, LCD, or the best OLED TVs, tend to be available through specialist retailers who know the ins and outs of the gadgets they’re selling.

So, what supermarket TVs can you buy, where are should you buy them, and are they a sensible purchase for your home?

Supermarket TVs: what and where?

What supermarket TVs are available? There are a number of budget TV manufacturers that tend to target these retailers, such as Walmart and Target (in the US) or Asda, Tesco and Aldi (in the UK).

These TV brands include the likes of Polaroid, Onn, RCA, Spectre, JVC, Logik, or Blaupunkt.

You will see names like Samsung or Panasonic in our Walmart TV deals guide, but their ranges tend to be a step up in price for the TV size, format support, and panel technologies deployed in the set.

What are supermarket TVs like?

The sets in this category usually fit the following three criteria: they’re cheap, they’re small, and involve a compromise.

Why cheap? Supermarket TVs need to appeal to the income bracket of people shopping in that particular outlet – and while you could drop a four-figure sum with your credit card in your local Walmart / Tesco, the most effective targeting strategy for TV manufacturers is to make the TV sale as frictionless as possible with the other purchases you’re making in the store. That means a TV cheap enough to feel at home on your shopping receipt.

Why small? Televisions you can pick up or fit in your shopping trolley are the easiest to stock in supermarkets, and easiest to fit into your car or method of transport (though a bicycle basket may be pushing it a bit).

Why a compromise? Supermarket TVs tend to gun for the value proposition, meaning you get either bottom-dollar televisions with basic capability – such as HD resolution, little format support, and limited smart TV interfaces – or TVs that offer more premium factors at a reduced cost (i.e. 4K resolution and HDR support).

There are exceptions on all three counts: there are certainly some larger sets available, higher-cost options, and sets that really offer fantastic performance for the cost. But this is generally where things lie.

So, should I buy a supermarket TV?

Whether you buy a supermarket TV or not will depend on your priorities. If you’re on a restricted budget, and you can’t afford a TV approaching $500 / £500 / AU$800, then a supermarket TV is certainly a cost-effective way to get a display into your home. Keep in mind, though, that TVs of this kind boasting advanced technologies like Ultra HD, high dynamic range, or Dolby Vision support will only be providing a limited version of them.

4K TVs vary widely in how well they display high- and low-resolution content. That’s because the internal specs of the television and the quality of its picture processing are crucial to maintaining a smooth, detailed, and visually rich picture.

You do get what you paid for, and anyone bringing home a bargain TV shouldn’t be surprised if they find visual issues like shuddering frame rates, blooming around light sources, and unnatural-looking color contrast. It depends how important those factors are to you, but if you only use a TV in a limited capacity – or don’t want to shell out for a quality picture – a supermarket TV can certainly be a sensible use of your money.

Just make sure you’re getting a warranty on the set, in case the budget hardware gives out before you’ve got a decent amount of use from it.

Some supermarket TVs to consider (US/UK)

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has the Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

TCL 32-inch HD smart TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

This small but mighty 32-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Best Buy with a massive $70 saving. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

RCA 32-inch HD TV: £129 at Amazon

Bush 32-inch HD TV: £169 £149 at Argos

