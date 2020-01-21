Super Bowl 2020 halftime show: who are the performers and how to watch it

Not fussed about that fourth down conversion or the adrenaline of a critical pass rush? There's only one reason you've tuned into the Super Bowl, then, and that's the halftime show. We can't blame you, the spectacle of the world's biggest stars taking to the field for a historic performance at the heart of American culture is truly breathtaking, and we're in for a real treat this year as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take to the stage for 2020.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has grown larger than football itself, and from commercials to celebrity appearances, it's the Super Bowl halftime show that captures the wonder of audiences across the world every year. From the setlist to the costumes, the surprise appearances (we're talking the Janet Jackson kind and the Destiny's Child kind) to the mind-boggling production value, the Super Bowl halftime show is a pinnacle of entertainment. Even if you're not a football fan, you'll be talking about the big game.

A Super Bowl halftime slot is reserved for the super stars of our age, the true musical legends of timeless appeal that grace the grass every year for a short bout of explosive showmanship. It's a high octane reel of each star-studded hit in their catalogue, keeping the adrenaline pumped while the football itself takes a pause.

If your true excitement kicks in once that second quarter's over and done with and the stage starts rolling onto the field, you'll want to find out how to watch the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show online. Plus, if you're not in the US there are more ways than ever to catch the performance live

Who's performing the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show?

This year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take up the 2020 Super Bowl halftime helm, following on from Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi of 2019. On Jennifer Lopez's side, we're looking forward to some classic tracks banging out across the stadium, from If You Had My Love to Let's Get Loud. But we have to admit that opening the show with the initial tones of JLo's most recent Baila Conmigo would be particularly epic. Plus, is it too much to ask for a little Jenny From The Block transition?

Once Shakira hits the stage you can only expect things to get even bigger. While Hips Don't Lie may be a little obvious to lead with, we're certainly hoping we'll hear the classic played out across the world at some point in the show. In general, Shakira has been a little quieter than her co-star over the last few years, last touring with her El Dorado album in 2017. That said, we're expecting some later tracks to hit the speakers, with medleys of She Wolf and Dare being all but loaded into the playlist already.

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show will mark a historic moment for Latin music as well, with both performers celebrating Latina women everywhere from the heart of Miami. You can also expect a few entrances from each artists' Spanish language repertoire, from La Tortura to Dinero.

What time will the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show be?

We would usually expect the halftime show to start about an hour after kickoff, but while the official start time of the game sits at 6.30pm ET we usually see things get going at around 7pm. That means you can expect to catch the Super Bowl halftime show at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT. The show usually packs a mega-setlist, potential surprise guests, and a whole concert's worth of choreography into anything from 10 to 20 minutes.

How to watch a 2020 Super Bowl halftime show live stream

We've got looooads of bespoke information for getting a full Super Bowl 2020 live stream on our dedicated guide. But if you just want a quick precis, then cast your eyes below...

US - If you're watching from the US itself, you'll find a live stream available from Fox to accompany their live channel coverage in 2020. You'll also be able to view the big game (and the bigger show) using Hulu with Live TV and YouTubeTV which both offer complete access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. Or, if you're after the NFL Network, DirecTV Now and FurboTV swap out ESPN for the specialized channel.

UK - UK fans can catch the Super Bowl half time show through BBC One's free live coverage, that means you can stream the whole show using BBC iPlayer on desktop, mobile, and smart TVs. You can also find full coverage over on Sky Sports or with a Now TV pass, but bear in mind you'll be stopping for ad breaks.

Rest of the world - If you're planning on streaming the Super Bowl halftime show from outside the US or the UK, you can catch the full coverage on a range of streaming services:

Australian viewers can find streams on ESPN with a Foxtel TV subscription or on 7mate meanwhile punters in Canada can pick up a live stream on DAZN, CTV 2 or TSN 4. Log into Super Sport or Zuku if you're after a stream in selected African countries, France can view live coverage at TF 1 for the first time, India can watch using Sony Ten and Sony Six and China will find a stream on Fox Sports and BesTV. Switzerland and Germany can use SAT 1 to stream the Super Bowl.

If you don’t see your country listed above or if you're out of the country and your regular broadcast is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to change your IP address to a country that is showing it and then watch as if you were in that location. Keep reading and we'll show you how.

Watch the Super Bowl halftime show from outside your country

Grabbing a VPN allows you to watch your domestic TV coverage onlinefrom another country, by effectively changing your IP address. It's really easy to do. We've tested over 100 VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the number one in the world. It's compatible with loads of devices and is among the fastest and most secure that we've reviewed. It leads our top three options in our best VPN guide. The best all-round VPN for streaming, ExpressVPN comes with 30-day free trial and 3 months free when you sign up for an annual plan. And remember that there's lots more benefits to VPNs, too. Many people are now installing them as their default first line of defence against cybercrime - their encrypted tunnels mean that online banking and shopping become much safer. And as well as football, there are loads of other content options (other sports, foreign Netflix, etc) that they unlock, too. Check out our guide to the best VPN service options out there right now Once you've installed your chosen VPN, you then need to connect to a server in a location that's showing LIIV.

Our top 5 best Super Bowl halftime shows in history

We've revisited the archives to recall some of our favourite halftime shows of all time. And you won't even read the words 'Janet Jackson' or 'wardrobe malfunction' once!

1. Michael Jackson may have invented the modern halftime show back in 1993 but Prince perfected the spectacle with his performance in 2007. On a stage in the shape of the 'Artist Formerly Known As Prince' symbol, His Royal Badness opened with Queen’s We Will Rock You before switching to his own Let’s Go Crazy. Prince ended his set in the pouring rain with Purple Rain.

2. Beyonce shook things up with a stage of all female performers when she was joined on stage in 2013 with her former Destiny’s Child bandmates. Together they performed her solo hit song Single Ladies and Beyonce ended her set with Halo as the finale.

3. NSYNC, Aerosmith and Britney Speaks took things to a whole new level when they teamed up for dance-offs, extra surprise guests, handheld fireworks, and some of the most spectacular boyband dancing you've ever seen. The star studded show was the first to allow the audience onto the field during the halftime performance, so things felt a little extra special as well.

4. Diana Ross left the stadium sitting on the side of a damn helicopter, and if that's not the most diva halftime performance to ever occur we'll eat our helmet. Following 14 costume changes, an airlifted rendition of Ain't No Mountain High Enough and an enormous gold cape, Take Me Higher kicks off and we see Ross jumping into the helicopter that's just landed in the middle of the field.

5. In 2015, Katy Perry was joined on stage with Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Perry performed her hit song Firework - though her set will likely be remembered for years to come due to the costumed shark dancing in the background.