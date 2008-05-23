Samsung sinks price of 1TB hard drive

Samsung has released a one terabyte (TB) hard drive that’s capable of storing around 40 billion songs (or something near that number perhaps) for only $199, which is less than 100 English pounds.

The desire for HD-quality programming and hard disk drive (HDD) recorders has led to an increase in storage capacity, and now the industry is talking about things in TBs rather than GBs.

Although only an option for the PC, the EcoGreen F1 from Samsung offers a huge amount of storage for serial downloaders, or, as the Korean electronics company suggests, those with large surveillance capture needs.

Big space, little money

Any HDD for less than a hundred pounds has to be worth the money, and this capacity would surely be all the storage you would ever need. Ever, ever, ever.

Samsung have attempted to keep things decent in the spec stakes too, with 5400RPM rotational speeds, and offering the highest capacity per disk for one terabyte hard drives, at 334GB per platter.

This keeps the amount of parts needed down to a minimum, thus boosting the overall performance of the device.

Samsung says the drive uses up to 50 per cent less power than other one TB drives and has technology to keep it quiet through operation.

To be honest, it could sound like a jet engine taking off over a field of pneumatic drills, as for that price and that capacity it’s hard to care.

Available around the end of June of this year.