Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream: how to watch title fight boxing online from anywhere

Sensational southpaw Shakur Stevenson has his sights set on his second world title in just his 16th bout, but stood in his way is the powerful but little-known quantity that is Jeremiah Nakathila. With the vacant WBO Junior Lightweight on the line, read on as we explain how to watch a Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Nakathila has had to wait a long time for a title fight opportunity, and he'll be doubly keen to make his mark with this being his first fight in the States. The 31-year-old Namibian is far less heralded than Shakur, but he's won all of his last 10 fights by knockout.

Stevenson is Nakathila's highest-profile opponent so far, but the 23-year-old New Jersey native - who beat Christopher Diaz two years ago - is targeting big game like WBO junior lightweight Jamel Herring and WBC super featherweight champ Oscar Valdez.

Shakur is certainly the favorite here, but it's shaping up as a clash of styles that could really test the undefeated former WBO featherweight champ.

Nakathila is the much heavier hitter of the two men, but Shakur - a pure boxer who's got this far because of his skill and intelligence in the ring - has hinted that he might try going toe-to-toe instead.

Is it all bravado, or is he really going to risk it? Follow our guide below to watch a Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila anywhere

How to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila online in the US without cable

Boxing fans based in the US have several options for watching the Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight. It's being shown on ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage getting underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. How to watch the boxing without cable Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels from just $35 a month. Although it's currently even better value, as you can get your first month for only $10. Meanwhile, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Oh yeah... and it comes with a FREE fuboTV trial, too! Die-hard boxing fans may want to tune in via ESPN Plus, which is showing all of the action from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT. It costs just $5.99 per month, but you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance. You can learn all you need to know and sign up with our dedicated ESPN Plus guide. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $13.99 a month.



Can you watch a Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream in the UK?

Surprisingly, it doesn't look like the Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight is being televised in the UK. That's at the time of writing and there are reports of a new deal between Sky Sports and Top Rank being brokered in time for the fight, so it's worth double checking the Sky Sports schedules. Your best bet, therefore, may be to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a live stream from elsewhere. The fight is scheduled to begin at around 3am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, and be prepared to need credit card details from th broadcasting country.

How to watch Stevenson vs Nakathila boxing in Canada

In Canada, the Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically port yourself back in Canada to live stream boxing just like you would at home.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila: live stream boxing in Australia

While no linear channel is set to show the fight Down Under, the Fite TV streaming service is offering the Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight as a pay-per-view event. In order to tune in, you’ll need to set up a FITE TV account, with the PPV set to cost US$9.99, which is around AU$13. The fighters look set to make their ring walks at around midday AEST on Sunday, which is when Fite TV's coverage gets underway. If that's a little too early for your liking, Fite also includes unlimited reruns with the PPV purchase. Out of Australia and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

The Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight takes place on Saturday, June 12 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila ring walk times

Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila time (US and Canada): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 9pm CT

Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila time (UK): 3am BST (Sunday, June 13)

Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila time (Australia): 12pm AEST (Sunday, June 13)

