Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 still far off, as Bethesda dashes E3 announcement hopes

Bethesda will not be sharing any news about its upcoming Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 games in place of its cancelled E3 showcase, according to Bethesda executive Pete Hines.

Hines, senior vice president of global marketing and comms, made the announcement on Twitter, despite numerous other developers confirming they would host some form of digital showcase when the E3 2020 expo was meant to have occurred in June.

Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months.April 1, 2020

The tweet does mention “exciting things to share about our games” and that there will be “more in the coming months” for Bethesda fans to look forward to, though it seems any news we hoped to get during E3 may be pushed until a later date, possibly to prevent news getting lost amid a host of other digital announcements and live streams.

Reach for the Starfield

The cancellation of E3 2020 was a big blow to many, and it’s clear that developers are having to be savvy about when and how they show off new games, trailers, or teasers that might otherwise have been showed off at the event in June.

We first heard about Starfield back in 2018, when Bethesda revealed it was working on yet another single-player RPG franchise – possibly taking the reins from the Fallout franchise, which has suffered a big blow to its reputation since the buggy and ill-judged release of the online Fallout 76 game – set somewhere among the stars.

But since that initial Starfield trailer, we’ve heard nothing but crickets, and 2020 seems like long enough of a wait for more news on the game.

The same press conference also revealed that Elder Scrolls 6 was in the works, though, again, we’ve heard little since. There's no doubt that both games are being planned for next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles – if not for current-gen consoles as well – but until Bethesda unzips its lips, there’s little firm information to go on.

Take a look at the original Starfield trailer below:

Starfield: everything we know so far

Via Polygon