Sri Lanka vs England live stream: how to watch today's Twenty20 cricket from anywhere

Sri Lanka vs England Twenty20 cricket - when and where There's only time for one Twenty20 international between England and Sri Lanka. It's on Saturday October 27 at 2.30pm BST (9.30am ET, 6.30am PT , 11.30pm AEST). It takes place at the 40,000 capacity R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Assuming the monsoons desist, England's autumn tour to Sri Lanka continues today with a Twenty20 cricket international. In this guide we tell you how you can watch Eoin Morgan's side try to outhit and out-maiden their hosts via a live stream. Just keep scrolling down.

If the five-match ODI series is anything to go by, then England should be favourites heading to Colombo. They finished with a 3-1 series win, and are five world ranking places above Sri Lanka, too.

But Twenty20 matches so frequently confound the form book. It only takes some fireworks from Sri Lanka's captain Thisara Perera or big hitting wicket-keeper Kusal Perera and the game can be taken away from the visitors in an instant. And then there's the oddity of ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis to deal with. Plus, the hosts are taking the momentum of Tuesday's ODI win - England crumbling to a record breaking loss.

But of course England have their game changers as well, with the likes of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales all able to swing Twenty20 matches. So make sure you follow the instructions below to live stream the match between Sri Lanka and England, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Twenty20 cricket from anywhere with a VPN

How to watch England in Sri Lanka: UK live stream

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch the Sri Lanka vs England. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app.

If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass for £7.99 for the day.

if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs England: live stream in India

The Sri Lanka vs England match will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will have the action on the TV, while those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs England in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for the Twenty20 battle between Sri Lanka and England is Fox Sports, with the action starting 11.30pm AEST on Saturday.

For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

Sri Lanka vs England cricket live stream in North America

With Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, showing live coverage of the Pakistan vs Australia test series over the coming days, live coverage of Sri Lanka vs England looks hard to come by in North America – although Willow will have highlights. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as DirecTV and Sling.

Main image courtesy of ecb.co.uk