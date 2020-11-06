SRH vs RCB: how to watch the 2020 IPL playoffs eliminator match from anywhere today

A semi-final spot is the spoils for the victor of this eliminator clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. Boasting India's captain Virat Kohli, alongside fellow cricket superstar AB De Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore somehow come into this match trying to reverse a three-match losing streak. Their form is in complete contrast to their opponents, with the slow-starting Sunrisers Hyderabad managing to win their last three group matches in order to set up this showdown. Read on as we explain how to get a SRH vs RCB live stream and watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 IPL playoffs from anywhere today.

SRH vs RCB live stream This 2020 IPL Eliminator clash takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with the first ball set to be played on Friday at 6pm GST local time. That makes it a 7.30pm IST start for those tuning in from India, with play beginning at 2pm GMT for cricket fans in the UK. Full TV and live streaming details are below - and anyone away from home can knock it for six by using a good VPN which allows you to watch you preferred IPL live streaming coverage from anywhere in world.

The momentum clearly appears to be with Hyderabad, but they now face a selection dilemma. The Sunrisers upswing came after selectors slotted in Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the order at the expense of Johnny Bairstow, but head coach Trevor Bayliss must now decide whether to reinstate the highly-regarded England star.

This winner-takes-all eliminator match offers the victors a change to play the losers of yesterday's first qualifying match, Delhi Capitals, for the right to ultimately face the defending champion Mumbai Indians in this year's final. The second qualifying match takes places over the weekend, with the 2020 IPL final set for Tuesday, November 10.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable SRH vs RCB live stream and watch Hyderabad vs Bangalore in the 2020 IPL playoffs no matter where you are int he world right now.

How to watch SRH vs RCB from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

SRH vs RCB live stream: how to watch the IPL playoff eliminator match online in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching live broadcasts of the IPL online, including today's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. The first ball of today's game is expected at 7.30pm IST.

How to watch SRH vs RCB: live stream the 2020 IPL playoff eliminator in the UK

Sky Sports have exclusive live coverage of this year's IPL in the Uk, including today's clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Coverage of today's match begins at 1.45pm GMT on Sky Sport Cricket. If you're mad for the Indian Premier League but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels for as little as £9.99 a day. That said, stumping up the extra cash for a Now TV Monthly Pass is SO much better value, and it'll give you access to 30 days of the Premier League matches Sky has the rights to, plus a wide range of other sports like F1 and the PGA Tour. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream SRH vs RCB: watch IPL 2020 playoffs cricket in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for IPL action is Fox Sports, with nightly action from all the IPL encounters, including this Qualifier 1 showdown between SRH and RCB. Play is set to begin at 1am in the early hours of Saturday morning. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1 , NRL , FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch Hyderabad vs Bangalore: live stream SRH vs RCB and IPL cricket in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have two options to live stream today's IPL action. The first comes from the country's dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2020 right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV. But like in India itself, streaming service Hotstar US will also have IPL coverage of every game. So if you like the idea of watching the cricket, but also want the chance to watch lots more Indian TV programming, films and sport, you can pay $44.99 for a one year subscription. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to start at 9am ET / 6am PT.



Can I watch an Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the 2020 IPL will once again not be broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.