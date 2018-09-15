Spurs vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool - where and when Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 15. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST, which means 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT and 9.30pm AET.

Take a sigh of relief Premier League fans, the international break is over and the EPL returns with a bang as Spurs face Liverpool at Wembley. Best of all, you can live stream the whole match by following the instructions in this article.

Tottenham Hotspur saw their 100% start to the season end at Watford a fortnight ago and Mauricio Pochettino will be demanding an instant response from his players. Spurs have a wealth of individual talent to call upon on for these big games, but it's Lucas Moura who promises to be the biggest handful for Liverpool if his player-of-the-month winning form is anything to go by.

The excitement around Anfield is palpable as Liverpool's expensively assembled squad looks to maintain it's 100% start to the season. Although the scintillating front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah rightly grab most of the headlines, the centre-back partnership of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk has probably been most key to the Reds' strong start.

Will Kane and co break them down? Find out by following this guide to live stream all the action between Spurs and Liverpool in the Premier League. And, for live stream info for the season as a whole, you can check out our 2018-19 Premier League watching guide.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Spurs vs Liverpool live in the UK

Sky Sports once again has the bulk of the Premier League fixtures to broadcast in the UK this season, including this clash between Tottenham and Liverpool. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about during the lunch time duel can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Spurs vs The Reds: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is the rather early 7.30am ET or 4.30am PT. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Tottenham vs Liverpool, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 7.30am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Australia live stream for free

Result! SBS have Tottenham vs Liverpool as their weekly Premier League game in the opening round of fixtures which means free viewing down under. Kick-off is at 9.30pm. As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will also have live coverage, and using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account even if you're currently abroad.

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can see in your Saturday evening with Spurs vs Liverpool as this one is a 11.30pm kick-off. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Tottenham vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.30pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!