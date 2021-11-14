Spain vs Sweden live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier online from anywhere

With a slender lead at the top, Luis Enrique’s side know a win at home today against their main Group B rivals will be vital in their mission to qualify for Qatar 2022. Read on to find out how to watch Spain vs Sweden online and get a World Cup qualifier live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Pablo Sarabia’s 26th minute penalty helped Spain clinch an unconvincing 1-0 win away to Greece on Thursday evening to give La Roja a two point advantage over tonight's visitors to Seville.

The Swedes will be looking to make amends after losing their leader status in Group B following a potentially disastrous 2-0 midweek defeat to a weak Georgia side in Batumi.

With only the group winner automatically qualifying for next winter's tournament for Enrique and his opposite number Janne Andersson in what should be a tense encounter.

Follow our guide to get an Spain vs Sweden live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier online from anywhere this weekend.

How to watch Spain vs Sweden from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Spain vs Sweden live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Spain vs Sweden from anywhere

exclusively on Sky Sports This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Sky Sports Premier League channel. The game is set to kick-off at 7.45pm GMT, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm GMT. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifier online in US without cable

ESPN website ESPN3 will be showing Spain vs Sweden, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - but you can save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

Streaming Spain vs Sweden in Canada

TLN While no traditional Canadian sports broadcaster is showing this huge match, help is at hand for footy fans in the unlikely form of Latin American and Italian speciality channel TLN. The cable-only network has exclusive live broadcast rights to tonight's match, with coverage starting at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT a quarter of an hour before kick-off.

How to watch Spain vs Sweden: live stream World Cup 2022 qualifier in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show World Cup 2022 qualifier fixtures this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch the Spain vs Sweden in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT in the early on Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Spain vs Sweden live stream in New Zealand