Spain vs England live stream: how to watch today's Nations League football online

The UEFA Nations League may have baffled all of us when it was announced, but since the action has got underway, the competitive, closely-fought nature of the matches has won football fans over across Europe. Next up for England is a tricky trip to Spain, where Gareth Southgate's men will be looking to avenge the 2-1 defeat suffered at Wembley in the first group game against the Spanish. Keep scrolling down to find out how you can live stream Spain vs England wherever you are in the world.

Spain vs England Nations League – where and when England's Nations League match against Spain is being held at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, home of Real Betis. Taking place on Monday, October 15, kick-off is at 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 5.45am Saturday AET.

The UEFA Nations Cup means big sides locking horns in a competitive format, and serving as a testament to that is England's next fixture in the tournament - away to the might of Spain. Despite their memorable World Cup campaign in Russia, doubts remain over England's ability to beat the world's top tier sides. Spain added weight to that argument with a 2-1 win on English soil in the group's opening game, and they'll no doubt enter the return fixture as favourites.

Gareth Southgate may have the World Cup's golden boot striker Harry Kane at his disposal, but with the likes of Isco and Busquests orchestrating the Spanish play, the question is whether England will get enough of the ball to be able to feed their talisman up front. And even if they do, will Spain still be able to keep a clean sheet like Croatia did in Friday's 0-0 draw?

Are Spain cruising through to the Nations League finals next summer or could England pull off a surprise in Seville? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Spain vs England wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Premier League football: how to watch every single game

How to live stream Spain vs England from anywhere with a VPN

Live stream Spain vs England with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster is showing the Spain vs England match in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have the game, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. And throughout October there's 69% off its two year plans. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to live stream the England game in the UK

England's Nations League match against Spain will be shown by Sky Sports. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, NOW TV offers a pay-per-month, week or day service that allows you to watch the games on your set top box, smart TV or mobile device all without a contract commitment. If you're outside the UK, you can follow the VPN instructions above and access your Sky or NOW TV account that way.

How to watch Spain vs England in Australia

After securing the rights to European internationals this summer, Optus Sport has live coverage of Spain vs England in the Nations League. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Kick-off down under is one for the early risers – 5.45am on Tuesday morning.

Live stream Spain vs England in the US

If you're in the US, subscription service ESPN + and Spanish-language channel Univision Deportes are the two destinations for catching Spain vs England live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). Kick-off is at 2.45pm ET and 11.45am PT. The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.