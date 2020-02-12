South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch T20 series 2020 cricket from anywhere

South Africa gave a far better account of themselves in their ODI series against England last week having been routinely brushed aside by the tourists in the earlier Test series. With three T20 matches to finish off the visitors' tour, you won't need to miss a ball with our guide to getting a South Africa vs England T20 series live stream below.

South Africa vs England 2020 T20 series - where and when The three-match T20 International series takes place at a trio of different cricketing venues across South Africa in early February. 1st T20 - February 12 (Buffalo Park, East London) Day/Night 2nd T20 - February 14 (Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban) Day/Night 3rd T20 - February 16 (SuperSport Park, Centurion ) The first two T20s are day/night matches with play set to start at 6pm SAST local time. That means an 4pm GMT start for folk watching in the UK. The 3rd T20 has an afternoon start with the first ball set to be bowled at 2.30pm SAST (12.30pm GMT).

Despite the improvement, the Proteas still weren't able to pin down a resilient England in the final ODI game and had to settle for a series draw. With confidence rebuilt, they'll be looking to go one step further in this T20 series.

A big boost for hosts with fast bowler Dale Steyn back in the squad for the first time in almost a year, while Pite van Biljon and Sisanda Magala look set to make their international T20 debuts.

England will be encouraged by how they battled to salvage a draw in the ODI series and will be further buoyed by the return of big hitters Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the action where we'll tell you how to grab a South Africa vs England live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Football fan? Don't miss out on a Premier League live stream

Watch a cricket live stream when away from your country

For cricket fans in the UK, South Africa, Australia and the US looking to find out how to watch the cricket, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show a South Africa vs England live stream of the ODI series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on Reddit.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is our recommended option. This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch England play cricket in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK, including this T20 series. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or not a lot more for the week or month - clearly the best value, and allows you access Premier League football and such, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch the Proteas play cricket in South Africa

Live coverage of England's tour of South Africa will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport in South Africa. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

How to live stream South Africa vs England in Australia

Unfortunately there's also no confirmed broadcaster for the ODI series for folks looking to tune in from Australia. You're best bet is to use one of our best VPNs as listed, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and take it from there.

How to watch South Africa vs England: US live stream