South Africa vs England live stream: how to watch 3rd Test 2020 cricket from anywhere

For anybody still under the impression that Test cricket is a dying form of the game, we present South Africa vs England. And the case for the defence rests! Two Tests in and we've already been treated to some phenomenal cricket action - you can watch all of the action no matter where you are in the world with our South Africa vs England live stream cricket guide.

South Africa vs England 2019/20 Test series - where and when The four-match Test series takes place at a quartet of different cricketing venues across South Africa in late December through to the end of January, with the following fixtures remaining: 3rd Test - 16–20 January 2020 (St George's Park, Port Elizabeth) 4th Test - 24–28 January 2020 (Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg) Each day of play will start at 10am SAST local time meaning an 8am GMT start for folk watching in the UK.

With both teams entering something of a transition phase, it's a series that is set to give some sort of indication of England and South Africa's cricketing futures. Three ODIs and three T20 matches will follow the business of the proper cricket.

If the first Test marked a bit of a return to form for the Proteas, the second was all about Man of the MatchBen Stokes (again!). His quickfire third innings runs and devastating finishing salvo were enough to bring England all square. Oh, and a shout out for Dom Sibley's marathon maiden Test ton, too!

The drama of this fascinating series is set to continue in Port Elizabeth. So follow the instructions below to watch all of the action where we'll tell you how to grab a South Africa vs England live stream of the 3rd Test from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Watch a cricket live stream when away from your country

For cricket fans in the UK, South Africa and the US looking to find out how to watch the cricket, we've got all the details about the broadcasters with the rights to show a South Africa vs England live stream of the Test series in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website you've discovered on Reddit.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of what's out there, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch England play cricket in the UK

Sky Sports once again has exclusive live broadcast rights to the cricket in the UK. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch each match live on your TV. All matches will also be available in Ultra HD for Sky Q subscribers. You can also live stream all of the action on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. While a promotion now let's you get a whole month for £16.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access Premier League football and such, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch the Proteas Test series in South Africa

Live coverage of England's tour of South Africa will be shown on subscription service, SuperSport in South Africa. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

How to live stream South Africa vs England in Australia

Unfortunately there's also no confirmed broadcaster for the Test series for folks looking to tune in from Australia. You're best bet is to use one of our best VPNs as listed, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and take it from there.

How to watch South Africa vs England: US live stream