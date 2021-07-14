South Africa A v British & Irish Lions live stream: how to watch today's rugby from anywhere

Things are set to go up a notch this evening for the British and Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa as they face a side loaded with World Cup-winning talent.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch a South Africa A v British & Irish Lions live stream from anywhere in the world.

South Africa A v British & Irish Lions live stream Date: Wednesday, July 14 Kick-off time: 7pm BST / 8pm SAST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEST / 6am NZST Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa UK live stream: Sky Sports Free live stream: Peacock TV free trial (US only) Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Essentially a fourth Test in all but name, Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit are among expected to play among a strong line-up for the hosts, despite a Covid-19 outbreak in the Springbok camp.

Wholesale changes to the Lions line-up present another chance for players on the fringes to stake a claim in the first Test line up, as well as the game offering an opportunity for the tourists to acclimatise to the lower altitude of Cape Town.

There are a total of 12 changes to the side that beat the Sharks 71-31 on Saturday, with just Chris Harris, Anthony Watson and Dan Biggar retained for this clash.

The match also sees new Tour captain Conor Murray skippering Warren Gatland’s side for the first time since being named Alun Wyn Jones’ replacement.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a British Lions live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch South Africa A v British & Irish Lions online in the UK

Live coverage of all eight matches of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, including this match in Cape Town. The pay-TV network will be showing all three Tests which take place on successive Saturdays on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August, as well as the preceding warm up matches, including this game. Coverage of this Tour match between South Africa A and the British & Irish Lions starts at 6pm BST ahead of the 7pm BST kick-off on Sky Sports Main Event. If you don't have Sky Sports, then there's likely to be a Sky TV deal to suit you. Or, if you're looking to watch matches from the tour but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option. Not in the UK for the 2021 Lions Tour? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream British Lions when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch South Africa A v British & Irish Lions from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Live stream South Africa A v British & Irish Lions rugby in South Africa

Springboks fans looking to watch this fixture of the Lions tour can watch today's match via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off for this warm-up match is at 8pm SAST. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN.

How to watch the South Africa A v British & Irish Lions free online and live stream rugby in the US

NBC Sports has the rights to show British & Irish Lions Tour Matches. This match kicks off in the States at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Wednesday. Watching rugby on NBC used to mean coughing up the best part of $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, but not anymore. NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into its excellent new streaming platform, Peacock TV, which makes rugby more accessible to US fans of the sport and ex-pats living in the States than ever before. For starters, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets rugby fans not only the Lions Tour 2021 but also features Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup coverage as well (plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies). Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. And best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad during the 2021 Lions Tour, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch a Lions Tour live stream in Australia