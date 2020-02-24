Sony's budget noise-cancelling true wireless buds hit lowest ever price

The best true wireless earbuds of 2020 may, for the time being at least, remain the Sony WF-1000XM3. But what if their price tag is a bit steep for your bank account?

Then give the Sony WF-1000XB a try. Part of the same range as the high-end 1000XM3 buds, but with a pared-back spec list, they still offer some great Sony tech that's trickled down from the top dogs. And they're now at their lowest ever price, too.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XB deal

Sony WF-1000XB Wireless Earbuds: £91.99 at eBay

Finally under £100, these Sony true wireless buds usually have an RRP of £200. Saving more than £100 off the listing price then at £91.99, the Sony WF-1000XB's solid sound and effective noise cancelling makes them a worthwhile investment.View Deal

Offering active noise cancellation, the 1000XB's have a variety of listening modes you can tap into, letting you lock into your tunes without the outside world leaking in. Smart adaptive settings also tweak the audio based on your surroundings, being aware of when you're walking or working, and tweaking noise cancellation appropriately.

Where they slide a little bit is with battery life, with the buds managing just three hours of playback per charge and, a further six held in the case. That's far short of the competition.

Are these continuing price cuts a sign that there's a new wave of Sony true wireless earbuds on the horizon? We're certainly hoping to see the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones in the near future, so it's not completely out of the question.

