Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium could come in a Chrome Gold shade

You can’t buy the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium yet, but already we’re seeing evidence that a third color might be launched for the phone, with Chrome Gold possibly being offered alongside the confirmed Chrome Black and Chrome Silver shades.

That theory is based on a photo, obtained by Dealntech, which appears to show the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium in a gold color, so as evidence goes it’s fairly compelling.

That said, it could of course be a fake, and even if it is real there’s a high chance that the Chrome Gold color won’t be available everywhere, especially as Sony previously launched a red version of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, but initially only in Japan.

You might be able to give the XZ2 Premium some bling. Credit: Dealntech

No gold on day one

Given that the gold shade for the XZ2 Premium wasn’t announced alongside the phone we’d guess that it won’t be available at launch and if and when it does launch it will likely be either a limited edition or only available in select countries, so don’t count on being able to buy it.

In fact, if you’re in the UK, you probably won’t easily be able to buy the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium in any color, but there’s a chance that those in the US or Australia will get a golden option at some point.

Via PhoneArena