Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 could have a new name and a trendy aspect ratio

It’s looking increasingly like Sony might never launch an Xperia XZ Premium 2 – but only because the name might be changing to the Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro.

That’s the name that’s appeared in an HTML benchmark test spotted by GizmoChina, and while the test doesn’t reveal much else, we can see that the phone runs Android 8.1 and is listed as having a resolution of 424 x 848.

Now, it’s very unlikely that the resolution actually is that low, but that amounts to an 18:9 aspect ratio, suggesting the phone probably has a super widescreen display like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and other recent flagships.

This could be an early benchmark for Sony's next flagship. Credit: GizmoChina

From Premium to Pro

As for the name, this isn’t the first time we’ve come across the ‘Pro’ moniker, as previously we saw evidence that Sony’s upcoming flagship could be called the Xperia XZ Pro (without the ‘2’ that we’re seeing in this leak).

So there’s a fair chance that the Premium name will be swapped for Pro when this phone launches, but whatever it’s called it could be worth paying attention to, as it’s likely to have a 4K screen and plenty of power.

You might not have to wait long either, as there’s a chance the Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2, XZ2 Pro or whatever it’s called will land at MWC 2018, which kicks off at the end February.

We're also expecting a Sony Xperia XZ2

Via GSMArena