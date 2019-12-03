Sony TVs are getting Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2 in new update

The best Sony TVs just got better, with a new firmware update to a number of premium 2018 and 2019 Sony TV models bringing some key format support.

Anyone with the Sony A8F or Z9F OLEDs (from 2018) or the A9G, Z9G, X950G, and X850G models (from 2019) will be getting support for AirPlay 2, for casting from iOS devices, and Apple HomeKit support, which lets you connect your TV to Apple-made smart home devices or use your iPhone or iPad as a remote.

These Sony sets will also be getting support for Dolby Atmos audio through the TV's built-in speakers, and will automatically use the premium surround sound format when playing compatible content (for sets with Sound Mode).

On a more minor, aesthetic note, summoning Google Assistant through the TV will also illuminate a yellow LED on all but the X850G models.

While we knew the update was incoming, previously only the 2019 models had been confirmed by Sony, but now anyone who's still making use of one of these 2018 Sony TVs will be able to benefit from the Android 9.0 update too.

The December Android update is currently rolling out to Sony TVs, so you'll be able to boost your audio or expand your smart home setup very soon, if it hasn't landed with you already.

Via FlatpanelsHD