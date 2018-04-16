Sony: 'no plans' to sell Xperia XZ2 Premium in the UK and Ireland

The 4K screen-toting, dual camera-wielding Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has just been announced, but there's already some bad news: it may not come to the UK.

TechRadar spoke to Sony, who confirmed that the phone may not be available in the UK – although it's yet to rule out its arrival completely.

A spokesperson told TechRadar: "Given the strength of the existing Xperia XZ range, specifically the XZ2, XZ2 Compact, and XZ Premium, there are currently no plans for widespread ranging of the handset [XZ2 Premium] in the UK and Ireland.

"This decision will be reviewed nearer to retail launch in summer 2018."

So you're telling me there's a chance...

That last line does leave 4K smartphone fans with a glimmer of hope, but it's still a surprising move.

Historically Sony has launched its major handsets in the UK. It means we're left with the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact at the top of the firm's smartphone range.

The handset is set to go on sale around the world this summer, so if you're desperate to get your hands on the Xperia XZ2 Premium you'll have to look into potential imports in a couple of months' time.