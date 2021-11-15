Some of the best board games of all time are on sale at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Who doesn't love a good board game? Especially at Christmas. There's nothing quite like getting cozy with your family or friends and battling it out on the board. And, right now, you can pick up some of the best board games of all time for less, ahead of Black Friday. Amazon is currently offering a discount on a range of brilliant board games, meaning you can pick up Catan, Ticket to Ride, and Pandemic - plus much more - at a discount right now. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region)

It's possible we could see these board games, and many more, discounted as part of Black Friday deals. In fact, we could even see these prices drop even further over the official sales period. After all, Catan dropped to $24.72 at Walmart as part of the best board game Black Friday deals in 2020, but the current discount only sees it reduced to $35.20 at Amazon. While Ticket to Ride has dropped to as low as £16 at Amazon UK before but is currently discounted to just £23.21.

What we would advise, then, is to hold out for Black Friday board game deals for the biggest discounts. However, if you want to secure board games for Thanksgiving - or simply don't want to risk waiting for Black Friday - then these deals certainly aren't to be sniffed at.

Today's best board game deals

US

Carcassonne: $39.99 Carcassonne: $39.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Another of top board game pick, Carcassonne has been discounted by 33% at Amazon, meaning you save $13. It means you can pick up this excellent medieval strategy title for less than $30, though we could see it become cheaper over Black Friday.

$44.99 Today's best US deal Pandemic: $44.99 $22.02 at Amazon

You maybe don't want to play a game about a pandemic right now but this discount from Amazon sure is tempting, knocking over 50% off the full price. Whether we'll see a bigger discount over Black Friday seems unlikely.

Ticket to Ride: $54.99 Ticket to Ride: $54.99 $35.49 at Amazon

One of our top picks of best board games, Amazon has slashed 35% off the original Ticket to Ride, meaning you save almost $20. We expect to see the price come down lower over Black Friday but this is an excellent discount for those who don't want to wait.

Twilight Imperium: $164.99 Twilight Imperium: $164.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Twilight Imperium is another pricy board game that becomes somewhat more affordable thanks to this $45 discount from Amazon. It's still pretty pricy but this deal makes the cost a bit more digestible.

Betrayal at House on the Hill: $49.99 Betrayal at House on the Hill: $49.99 $28.34 at Amazon

Betrayal at House on the Hill is a classic so this 43% from Amazon is a welcome sight, meaning you save over $20 on this horror strategy board game. Late Halloween party anyone?

UK

Ticket to Ride: £30.95 Ticket to Ride: £30.95 £23.21 at Amazon

One of our top picks of best board games, Amazon has slashed 25% off the original Ticket to Ride, meaning you save just under a tenner. We expect to see the price come down lower over Black Friday but this is decent discount for those who don't want to wait.

Catan: £40.57 Catan: £40.57 £32.99 at Amazon

Save 19% on Catan, one of the best board games of all time, right now at Amazon. It's not a huge discount, and we could see better this Black Friday, but every penny counts in the run up to Christmas.

£33.32 Today's best UK deal Pandemic: £33.32 £19.96 at Amazon

You maybe don't want to play a game about a pandemic right now but this discount from Amazon sure is tempting, knocking 40% off the full price. We could see a bigger discount during Black Friday though.

£139.99 Gloomhaven: £139.99 £100.76 at Amazon

Gloomhaven is one of the pricer board games out there, but it's one of the best, and with nearly £40 off at Amazon it's even better. We could see this classic game come down further in price during Black Friday but, frankly, this is a pretty good deal anyway.



While Amazon is offering discounts on a range of board games, we've picked out discounts on (what we deem) some of the best board games around. It's worth noting that not all of these titles are necessarily family-friendly, but they're all absolutely worth your time and money.

Our person top picks from the board games currently on offer are Pandemic, Catan and Ticket to Ride: the latter two I picked up on sale myself.

