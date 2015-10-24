Want to see Apple's first Android content app?

We may have just gotten a look at what Apple's first content app could look like on an Android device.

While we've known for a while that Apple Music would be heading to Android some time this fall, German site Mobile Geeks published a number of what it claims are screenshots of Apple Music running on an Android handset.

Looking at the screenshots, the Android app looks pretty much as you would expect it to, with the placement of the navigation buttons found in a slide out menu the biggest difference.

The screenshots also show the app asking you to sign into your iCloud account, with recommendations, New music, Beats 1 radio, Connect and My Music options all shown in the menu.

While we suggest taking the images with a grain of salt, it very well could be the real deal as with winter here in just over a month, Apple's app should see a launch on Android very soon.

Via The Verge