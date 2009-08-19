Windows Live Movie Maker given Win 7 reboot

Microsoft has announced the launch of the new Windows Live Movie Maker – an upgrade of Windows Movie Maker optimised to work with the forthcoming Windows 7 operating system.

WLMM is the first of MIrosoft's Windows Live Essentials to be given a Windows 7 makeover, with others likely to follow soon.

Live Movie Maker allows people to quickly edit their videos and create slideshows for sharing.

Quick edit

"This free Windows Live Essentials application allows people to import videos and photos from their camera and edit quickly," says Microsoft.

"Users can even add transitions, music, customised creds at the end of the movie plus many other effects, and then share online on video-sharing sites like YouTube, or burn to DVD.

Microsoft's Windows 7 is released on October 22, with Office 2010 arriving next year – giving the company a whole new look and feel for the next decade.