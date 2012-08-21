Windows 8 upgrade registration now open, Microsoft offers deal

Bit by bit, Microsoft is rolling out its new Windows 8 operating system. Last week, it was released to manufacturers and Action Pack subscribers got their hands on it Monday.

Though the general public must wait until October 26 to pick it up, those who purchase a Windows 7 PC between June 2, 2012 and January 31, 2013 can register for Windows 8 at a cool $14.99 (£9.54).

Microsoft announced the deal - a promise it made in May - in a Tweet Monday.

"The @Windows upgrade offer is now available in 140 countries," it read. "Register now! http://windowsupgradeoffer.com."

Windows 8 upgrade deal details

The offer is good through February 28, 2013. If you miss the deal, you'll have to pay full price - though no word yet on what that will be.

Deal getters will need their 25-digit Windows 7 product key to make it through the online registration process.

Microsoft plans to send out email promo codes beginning October 26 that can be used during online checkout.

Via CNET and Engadget