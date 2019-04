Google's Chrome OS is on the way, and Google has shown off video footage of the Chrome Web Store that will play a key role in its success.

People will be able to buy and download apps, as well as install free ones, that will be tied to their browser and Google accounts.

This official video also includes some pre-amble from Google's I/O, but if you want to just watch the Chrome Web Store stuff then it starts at around 5:30.