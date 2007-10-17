Seagate ships hybrid hard drive this month

Seagate is to ship its Momentus 5400 PSD hybrid hard disk this month. Available in capacities of 80, 120 and 160GB, the 5,400rpm hard drive has a Flash memory cache as well as the standard data storage.

That means there's support for Microsoft Windows Vista ReadyDrive and a 1.5Gbps SATA interface. ReadyDrive is a technology designed to boost application start up times courtesy of the Flash-based memory on the disk.

The drive is based on perpendicular hard drive technology, meaning more data can be squeezed onto the disk surface as data is stored vertically rather than horizontally.

Digitimes reported the information courtesy of Seagate's Taiwan/Korea executive director Brian Wickman.