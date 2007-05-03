Powerful low-priced laptop from Averatec

Korea churns out more than its share of budget PCs these days, many of which find their way onto Western markets pretty quickly. One of the leaders in budget models is Trigem , which has long manufactured PCs for more well-known makers and which has just announced a decent cheapo laptop that it is touting as a desktop-replacement PC.

At 1.4 million won (£760), the Averatec 6700 clearly is far from a replacement for a more-flexible desktop computer, but it offers plenty for the cash and is sure to turn up in discount outlets back home before long.

Power aplenty

The screen is a smallish 15.4-inch 1280 x 800 WXGA TFT with an ATI Radeon Express 1100 graphics card behind the scenes. A 2GHz AMD Turion 64 X2 CPU provides reasonable lifting power that should combine well with 2GB of RAM, a DVD writer and a 120GB hard drive.

No figures are given for battery life, so it's bound to be low (that's probably why they're calling it a desktop equivalent), but at least Windows Vista comes in the Home Premium edition. The biggest downside is the 2.7kg weight - still, it won't really matter if this is really a desktop replacement, will it?